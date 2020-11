Nobelpreis für Chemie: Zwischen Patentstreit und Ethikdebatte

Deltcheva, E. et al.: CRISPR RNA maturation by trans-encoded small RNA and host factor RNase III. Nature 471, 2011

Ishino, Y. et al.: Nucleotide sequence of the iap gene, responsible for alkaline phosphatase isozyme conversion in Escherichia coli, and identification of the gene product. Journal of Bacteriology 169, 1987

Jinek, M. et al.: A programmable dual-RNA-guided DNA endonuclease in adaptive bacterial immunity. Science 337, 2012