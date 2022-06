Doktor Whatson: Erster Computer aus Gehirnzellen schlägt schon jetzt klassische KI

https://www.heise.de/news/Forschungsministerium-100-zusaetzliche-KI-Professuren-geschaffen-7077297.html https://online.york.ac.uk/what-is-neuromorphic-computing/ https://www.sciencemediacenter.de/alle-angebote/fact-sheet/details/news/brain-machine-interfaces-gehirn-und-maschine-verknuepft/ BJ Kagan et al., 2022, In vitro neurons learn and exhibit sentience when embodied in a simulated game-world, BioRxiv, https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.12.02.471005v2 https://www.sciencetimes.com/articles/35100/20211218/human-brain-cells-play-faster-artificial-intelligence-pick-up-game.htm https://www.sciencetimes.com/articles/35100/20211218/human-brain-cells-play-faster-artificial-intelligence-pick-up-game.htm https://www.newscientist.com/article/2301500-human-brain-cells-in-a-dish-learn-to-play-pong-faster-than-an-ai/