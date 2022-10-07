 Direkt zum Inhalt

Doktor Whatson: Graphin: Das neue stabilste Material der Welt

© Doktor Whatson
Graphin: Das neue stabilste Material der Welt

Veröffentlicht am: 18.09.2022

Sprache: deutsch

Laufzeit: 00:07:32

Graphen ist eine Kohlenstoffverbindung mit vielen tollen Eigenschaften und Anwendungsmöglichkeiten. Mit einem genialen Kniff machte ein Entwicklerteam daraus jetzt Graphin, das für einige Anwendungen sogar noch besser geeignet ist!

