Doktor Whatson: Warum der 22. August 2033 in die Geschichte eingehen wird

Doktor Whatson gibt im Video einen Ausblick über die Zukunft der bemannten Raumfahrt, und erklärt warum der 22. August 2033 so wichtig sein könnte.
© Doktor Whatson
Warum der 22. August 2033 in die Geschichte eingehen wird

Veröffentlicht am: 17.04.2022

Sprache: deutsch

Laufzeit: 00:11:17

Knapp 53 Jahre nach der Mondlandung 1969 hat die Raumfahrt einige Fortschritte gemacht, aber so einen Meilenstein hatten wir seitdem nicht mehr, oder? Die erste Mars-Mission am 22. August 2033 könnte das ändern. Warum gerade dieses Datum? Wir erklären es euch!

© Spektrum.de

