Psychische Erkrankungen

Eine Frage des Geschlechts

Frauen sind häufiger von ­Depressionen und Ängsten betroffen, Männer neigen eher zu ­auffälligem Verhalten. Doch gibt es wirklich "Männer-" und "Frauenstörungen" ?
von Theodor Schaarschmidt
Ein Mann und eine Frau blicken sich gegenseitig ins Gesicht.
© OSTILL / Getty Images / iStock (Symbolbild mit Fotomodellen) (Ausschnitt)

Ende des 19. Jahrhunderts griff in Europa ein merkwürdiges Leiden um sich: Frauen fielen ohne erkennbare organische Ursache in Ohnmacht, verlernten plötzlich das Sprechen oder zeigten bizarre Lähmungserscheinungen. "Hysterie" nannte man dieses Krankheitsbild damals – in Anlehnung an "hystéra", das griechische Wort für Gebärmutter. Ärzte der Antike vermuteten noch, bei Patientinnen würde das Organ im Körper umherschweifen, sich im Gehirn "festbeißen" und so die seltsamen Symptome verursachen. Erst der Wiener Nervenarzt Sigmund Freud räumte mit dieser Vorstellung auf – schließlich sei Hysterie zuweilen auch bei Männern zu beobachten. Er machte innerpsychische Konflikte für das Leiden verantwortlich, die dann in körperliche Symptome umgewandelt würden.

Inzwischen ist die Hysterie aus den Diagnosehandbüchern weitgehend verschwunden. Doch auch heute noch gelten viele psychische Erkrankungen als typisch männlich beziehungsweise typisch weiblich. Zwar sind Frauen und Männer insgesamt etwa gleich häufig von psychischen Problemen betroffen. Bei einzelnen Störungsbildern gibt es aber durchaus Unterschiede zwischen den Geschlechtern …

3/2018

Dieser Artikel ist enthalten in Gehirn&Geist 3/2018

