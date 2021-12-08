 Direkt zum Inhalt
Login erforderlich
Dieser Artikel ist Abonnenten mit Zugriffsrechten für diese Ausgabe frei zugänglich.

Paludikultur: Nasse Landwirtschaft

Seit Jahrhunderten werden Moore trockengelegt, um sie urbar zu machen. Dadurch entweicht Kohlenstoffdioxid, und das heizt un­seren Planeten weiter auf. Deshalb sollen die Flächen wiedervernässt werden. Doch wie lassen sie sich dann wirtschaftlich nutzen?
Iris Proff und Swantje Furtak
Das Anklamer Torfmoor entstand nach einer Sturmflut.
© Thomas Böhme / Anklamer Torfmoor / CC BY-SA 3.0 CC BY-SA (Ausschnitt)

Das Schild am Straßenrand im westniederländischen Dorf Ankeveen kündigt ein »Experiment mit nasser Landwirtschaft« an. Früher grasten hier Biokühe auf der Weide. Heute grenzen mit Planen abgedeckte Sand­deiche fünf Becken voneinander ab, in denen Schilf und Rohrkolben im Wasser stehen. Wacklige Holzbretter führen über die sumpfige Wiese um die Becken herum, Solarzellen pumpen Wasser aus dem nahegelegenen Kanal. Tim Pelsma von der niederländischen Wasserbehörde Waternet betraut seit 2019 das kleine Testgelände. »Diesen Winter haben wir unsere ersten Erträge für den Rohrkolben erzielt«, sagt der Ökologe stolz, während er mit Gummistiefeln durch das knöcheltiefe Wasser watet.

Ähnliche Experimente führen Forscherinnen und Forscher an vielen Stellen der Welt durch, wo früher Moor­gebiete für die Landwirtschaft trockengelegt wurden. Denn entwässerte Moore spielen eine zentrale Rolle für den Klimawandel. Moorböden machen gerade einmal drei Prozent der Erdoberfläche aus, speichern jedoch mit rund 500 Gigatonnen etwa doppelt so viel Kohlenstoff wie die gesamte Biomasse aller Wälder der Erde.

»Des Ersten Tod, des Zweiten Not und des Dritten Brot«, lautet eine Redensart über das Moor …

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=youtu.be/5k3owpfSwcA
© Swantje Furtak
Paludikultur
Download (Abo)

Kennen Sie schon …

Gehirn&Geist – Dossier 5/2021: Wie wir leben wollen

Wie wir leben wollen: Krisen bewältigen - Gemeinschaft gestalten; Werte: Was uns wirklich glücklich macht • Rollenbilder: Männlichkeit im Wandel • Beruf: Welcher Coach ist der richtige? • Klimaschutz und Psyche

Spektrum - Die Woche – 45/2021

Booster-Impfungen sind das Mittel, um die vierte Welle zu brechen, das befand aktuell wieder eine Expertengruppe. In dieser »Woche« geht es ausführlich um die Drittimpfung, aber auch um den Klimawandel. Denn noch immer verhandelt die Weltgemeinschaft in Glasgow über die Zukunft der Menschheit.

Spektrum - Die Woche – 44/2021

In der ersten Woche der UN-Klimakonferenz in Glasgow blicken wir auf Verfahren, wie sich Kohlendioxid aus der Atmosphäre entfernen lassen könnte - eine Technik, die sicher nur als Ergänzung zu einer CO2-Reduktion taugt. Außerdem geht es um die Kosten des Klimwandels und eine geheimnisvolle Sache.

Lesermeinung

Beitrag schreiben

Wir freuen uns über Ihre Beiträge zu unseren Artikeln und wünschen Ihnen viel Spaß beim Gedankenaustausch auf unseren Seiten! Bitte beachten Sie dabei unsere Kommentarrichtlinien.

Tragen Sie bitte nur Relevantes zum Thema des jeweiligen Artikels vor, und wahren Sie einen respektvollen Umgangston. Die Redaktion behält sich vor, Leserzuschriften nicht zu veröffentlichen und Ihre Kommentare redaktionell zu bearbeiten. Die Leserzuschriften können daher leider nicht immer sofort veröffentlicht werden. Bitte geben Sie einen Namen an und Ihren Zuschriften stets eine aussagekräftige Überschrift, damit bei Onlinediskussionen andere Teilnehmer sich leichter auf Ihre Beiträge beziehen können. Ausgewählte Lesermeinungen können ohne separate Rücksprache auch in unseren gedruckten und digitalen Magazinen veröffentlicht werden. Vielen Dank!

  • Quellen
  • Links im Netz

Abel, S. et al.: Klimaschutz auf Moorböden. Lösungsansätze und Best-Practice-Beispiele. Moor Centrum-Schriftenreihe 03/2019

Becker, L. et al.: Common reed for thatching in Northern Germany: Estimating the market potential of reed of regional origin. Resources 9, 2020

Budiman, I. et al.: Progress of paludiculture projects in supporting peatland ecosystem restoration in Indonesia. Global Ecology and Conservation 23, 2020

Bundesministerium für Umwelt, Naturschutz und nukleare Sicherheit (Hg.): Nationale Moorschutzstrategie. 2021

Deutscher Verband für Landschaftspflege (Hg.): Kooperativer Klimaschutz durch angepasste Nutzung organischer Böden. Ein Leitfaden. Landschaft als Lebensraum 26, 2019

Geurts, J. J. M. et al.: Recognize the high potential of paludiculture on rewetted peat soils to mitigate climate change. Landbauforschung 69, 2019

Greifswald Moor Centrum (Hg.): Stellungnahme des Greifswald Moor Centrum zum Diskussionspapier Moorschutzstrategie der Bundesregierung. 2020

Günther, A. et al.: Prompt rewetting of drained peatlands reduces climate warming despite methane emissions. Nature communications 11, 2020

Hirschelmann, S. et al.: Moore in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern im Kontext nationaler und internationaler Klimaschutzziele - Zustand und Entwicklungspotenzial, Faktensammlung. Greifswald Moor Centrum-Schriftenreihe 03/2020

Joosten, H. et al.: The role of peatlands in climate regulation. In: Bonn, A. et al. (Hg.): Peatland restoration and ecosystem services: Science, policy and practice. Cambridge University Press, 2016, S. 63-76

Tanneberger, F. et al.: Towards net zero CO2 in 2050: An emission reduction pathway for organic soils in Germany. Mires and Peat 27, 2021

Tegetmeyer, C. et al.: Aggregierte Karte der organischen Böden Deutschlands. Greifswald Moor Centrum-Schriftenreihe 01/2020

Uda, S. K. et al.: Towards better use of Indonesian peatlands with paludiculture and low-drainage food crops. Wetlands Ecology and Management 28, 2020

Weil, M. et al.: Long-term rewetting of three formerly drained peatlands drives congruent compositional changes in pro- and eukaryotic soil microbiomes through environmental filtering. Microorganisms 8, 2020

Wichmann, S. et al.: Paludiculture on former bog grassland: Profitability of Sphagnum farming in North West Germany. Mires and Peat 26, 2020

World Bank Group (Hg.): The cost of fire. An economic analysis of Indonesia's 2015 fire crisis. 2016

Ziegler, R.: Paludiculture as a critical sustainability innovation mission. Research Policy 49, 2020

Artikel zum Thema

Themenkanäle