Sozialverhalten: Auf einer Wellenlänge

Bilek, E. et al. State-dependent cross-brain information flow in borderline personality disorder. JAMA Psychiatry 74, 2017 Goldstein, P. et al.: Brain-to-brain coupling during handholding is associated with pain reduction. PNAS 115, 2018 Jiang, J. et al.: Leader emergence through interpersonal neural synchronization. PNAS 112, 2015 Wang, Q. et al.: Autism symptoms modulate interpersonal neural synchronization in children with autism spectrum disorder in cooperative interactions. Brain Topography 33, 2020 Yang, J. et al.: Within-group synchronization in the prefrontal cortex associates with intergroup conflict. Nature Neuroscience 23, 2020