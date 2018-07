Lodder, G. M. A. et al.: Loneliness in Early Adolescence: Friendship Quantity, Friendship Quality, and Dyadic Processes. In: Journal of Clinical Child & Adolescent Psychology 46, S. 709–720, 2017

Luhmann, M., Hawkley, L. C.: Age Differences in Loneliness from Late Adolescence to Oldest Old Age. In: Developmental Psychology 52, S. 943–959, 2016

Qualter, P. et al.: Trajectories of Loneliness during Childhood and Adolescence: Predictors and Health Outcomes. In: Journal of Adolescence 36, S. 1283–1293, 2013