Kognitive Entwicklung : Macht Musizieren schlau?

De Manzano, Ö., Ullén. F.: Same genes, different brains: Neuroanatomical differences between monozygotic twins discordant for musical training. Cerebral Cortex 28, 2018

Habibi, A. et al.: Childhood music training induces change in micro and macroscopic brain structure: Results from a longitudinal study. Cerebral Cortex 28, 2018

Sala, G., Gobet, F.: Cognitive and academic benefits of music training with children: A multilevel meta-analysis. Memory & Cognition 48, 2020

Swaminathan, S., Schellenberg, E. G.: Music training and cognitive abilities: Associations, causes, and consequences. In: The Oxford handbook of music and the brain. Oxford University Press, 2018, 10.1093/oxfordhb/9780198804123.013.26