Resilienz: Wer wächst an Krisen?

Galea, S. et al.: The mental health consequences of Covid-19 and physical distancing: The need for prevention and early intervention. JAMA Internal Medicine 180, 2020

Seery, M. D. et al.: An upside to adversity?: Moderate cumulative lifetime adversity is associated with resilient responses in the face of controlled stressors. Psychological Science 24, 2013

Veer, I. M. et al.: Psycho-social factors associated with mental resilience in the Corona lockdown. PsyArXiv 10.31234/osf.io/4z62t, 2020