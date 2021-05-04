Neuronale Rhythmen: Gleichtakt im Gehirn

Cao, X. et al.: The impact of cognitive training on cerebral white matter in community-dwelling elderly: One-year prospective longitudinal diffusion tensor imaging study. Scientific Reports 6, 2016

Hinault, T. et al.: Disrupted neural synchrony mediates the relationship between white matter integrity and cognitive performance in older adults. Cerebral Cortex 30, 2020

Hinault, T., Lemaire, P.: Aging effects on brain and cognition: What do we learn from a strategy perspective? In: Thomas, A. K., Gutchess, A. (Hg.): The Cambridge handbook of cognitive aging: A life course perspective. Cambridge University Press, 2020, S. 127–146

Pasquini, L. et al.: Medial temporal lobe disconnection and hyperexcitability across Alzheimer’s disease stages. Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports 3, 2019

Portoles, O.et al.: Characterizing synchrony patterns across cognitive task stages of associative recognition memory. European Journal of Neuroscience 48, 2018