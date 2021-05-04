 Direkt zum Inhalt
Neuronale Rhythmen: Gleichtakt im Gehirn

Warum sinkt in höherem Alter die geistige Leistungsfähigkeit oft? Laut neueren Erkenntnissen haben die ­einzelnen Hirnregionen zunehmend Probleme, sich abzustimmen. Doch vielleicht lässt sich das ändern.
Thomas Hinault
Eine Flut von Informationen und Ablenkungen prasselt ständig auf uns ein. Gelänge es uns nicht, sie mental zu kontrollieren, hätten wir nicht nur Schwierigkeiten, uns überhaupt etwas zu merken. Wir könnten selbst alltägliche Aufgaben kaum bewältigen. Etwa im Supermarkt: Einerseits müssen wir uns auf die Einkaufsliste konzentrieren, andererseits im Blick behalten, was schon im Wagen ist und was noch fehlt. Zugleich buhlen Werbebotschaften um unsere Aufmerksamkeit, wir müssen uns den Weg an anderen Einkaufenden vorbei bahnen und lauschen ungewollt einem Gespräch zwischen zwei Kunden. Was bereits für Jüngere eine Herausforderung darstellt, wird im Alter zunehmend schwieriger …
