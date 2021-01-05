 Direkt zum Inhalt
Login erforderlich
Dieser Artikel ist Abonnenten mit Zugriffsrechten für diese Ausgabe frei zugänglich.

Essstörungen: Neue Wege aus der Magersucht

Die Sicht auf die »Anorexia nervosa« hat sich verändert. Neben psychischen Faktoren rücken Veranlagung und Stoffwechsel als mögliche Ursachen in den Vordergrund. Das hat Folgen für die Therapie.
Beate Herpertz-Dahlmann
Download (Abonnenten)
2/2021

Dieser Artikel ist enthalten in Gehirn&Geist 2/2021

Kennen Sie schon …

2/2021

Spektrum Gesundheit – 2/2021

Lesen Sie in dieser Ausgabe, wie Yoga auf das Gehirn wirkt und unser Bewusstsein und Gedächtnis erweitern kann. Erfahren Sie auch, wie Sport schon Kindern hilft, leistungsfähiger zu sein, und was noch dazu beiträgt, ein langes gesundes Leben zu führen.

50/2020

Spektrum - Die Woche – 50/2020

In dieser Ausgabe widmen wir uns schwerpunktmäßig dem Leben mit dem Tod: Wie sieht gutes Sterben aus? Warum haben wir um unsere Liebsten oft mehr Angst als um uns selbst? Wie sorgt man für einen Sterbenden? Und wie trauert man, wenn man sich nie richtig verabschieden konnte?

44/2020

Spektrum - Die Woche – 44/2020

Lesen Sie in dieser Ausgabe über die neun wichtigsten Lehren zur Corona-Pandemie. Außerdem: Kampf gegen Lichtverschmutzung und wie man ein Sofa um die Ecke bringt.

Lesermeinung

Beitrag schreiben

Wir freuen uns über Ihre Beiträge zu unseren Artikeln und wünschen Ihnen viel Spaß beim Gedankenaustausch auf unseren Seiten! Bitte beachten Sie dabei unsere Kommentarrichtlinien.

Tragen Sie bitte nur Relevantes zum Thema des jeweiligen Artikels vor, und wahren Sie einen respektvollen Umgangston. Die Redaktion behält sich vor, Leserzuschriften nicht zu veröffentlichen und Ihre Kommentare redaktionell zu bearbeiten. Die Leserzuschriften können daher leider nicht immer sofort veröffentlicht werden. Bitte geben Sie einen Namen an und Ihren Zuschriften stets eine aussagekräftige Überschrift, damit bei Onlinediskussionen andere Teilnehmer sich leichter auf Ihre Beiträge beziehen können. Ausgewählte Lesermeinungen können ohne separate Rücksprache auch in unseren gedruckten und digitalen Magazinen veröffentlicht werden. Vielen Dank!

  • Quellenverzeichnis

Achamrah, N.: Maintaining physical activity during refeeding improves body composition, intestinal hyperpermeability and behavior in anorectic mice. In: Scientific Reports 6, 21887, 2016

Bräunlein, J.: Fastenwunder, Magersucht und Hungerstreik. Eine Kulturgeschichte des Fastens. Bayerischer Rundfunk B2, https://www.juergen-braeunlein.de/kulturgeschichte/fastenwunder-magersucht-hungerstreik-eine-kulturgeschichte-der-nahrungsverweigerung, 2003

Bulik, C. M. et al.: Reconceptualizing anorexia nervosa. In: Psychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences 73, S. 518–525, 2019

Clavel, T., Hörmannsperger, G.: Darmmikrobiom des Menschen: Status quo und Perspektiven. In: Pädiatrie up2date 12, S. 335–349, 2017

Cooper, A. R. et al.: Family-based treatment for adolescent aating disorders. In: Hebebrand, J. & Herpertz-Dahlmann, B. (Hg.): Eating Disorders and Obesity in Children and Adolescents, Elsevier, S. 117–122, Saint Louis, Missouri 2019

Dalton, B. et al.: A meta-analysis of cytokine concentrations in eating disorders. In: Journal of Psychiatric Research, S.252-264, 2018

David, L. A. et al.: Diet rapidly and reproducibly alters the human gut microbiome. In: Nature 505, S. 559–563, 2014

Dobrescu, S.R.et al.: Anorexia nervosa: 30-year outcome. In: British Journal of Psychiatry 216, S. 97-104, 2020

Frintrop, L. et al.: The reduction of astrocytes and brain volume loss in anorexia nervosa-the impact of starvation and refeeding in a rodent model. In: Translational Psychiatry 9, 159, 2019 doi: 10.1038/s41398-019-0493-7

Hata, T. et al.: The gut microbiome derived from anorexia nervosa patients impairs weight gain and behavioral performance in female mice. In: Endocrinology 160, S. 2441–2452, 2019

Hedman, A. et al.: Bidirectional relationship between eating disorders and autoimmune diseases. In: Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, and Allied Disciplines 60, S. 803–812, 2019

Herpertz, Stephan et al. (Hg.): S3-Leitlinie Diagnostik und Behandlung der Essstörungen. Springer, Berlin und Heidelberg, 10.1007/978-3-662-59606-7, 2019

Herpertz-Dahlmann, B. et al.: ‘Therapists in action’- home treatment in adolescent anorexia nervosa: a stepped care approach to shorten inpatient treatment. In: European Eating Disorders Review: The Journal of the Eating Disorders Association. 10.1002/erv.2755, 2020

Herpertz-Dahlmann, B. et al.: Day-patient treatment after short inpatient care versus continued inpatient treatment in adolescents with anorexia nervosa (ANDI): a multicentre, randomised, open-label, non-inferiority trial. In: Lancet 383, S. 1222–1229, 2014

Le Grange, D. et al.: Academy for eating disorders position paper: the role of the family in eating disorders. In: International Journal of Eating Disorders: NA-NA, 10.1002/eat.20751, 2009

Mack, I. et al.: Weight gain in anorexia nervosa does not ameliorate the faecal microbiota, branched chain fatty acid profiles and gastrointestinal complaints. In: Science Reports 6: 26752, 2016, doi: 10.1038/srep26752.

Maier, A. et al. Self-perceived stigmatization in female patients with anorexia nervosa--results from an explorative retrospective pilot study of adolescents. In: Psychopathology 47, S. 127-32,2014

Kaye, W.H.: Neural insensitivity to the effects of hunger in women remitted from anorexia nervosa. In: American Journal of Psychiatry 177, S. 601-610, 2020

Keys, A. et al.: The Biology of Human starvation. Univ. Minneapolis Press. Minneapolis 1950

Milos, G. et al.: Short-term metreleptin treatment of patients with anorexia nervosa: rapid on-set of beneficial cognitive, emotional, and behavioral effects. In: Translational Psychiatry 10: 303, 2020, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41398-020-00977-1

NICE: eating disorders: recognition and treatment. In: National Institute for Health and Care Excellence guideline (NG69) https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ng69, 2017

Ohlsson, L. et al.: Leaky gut biomarkers in depression and suicidal behavior. In: Acta Psychiatrica Scandinavica 139, S. 185–193, 2019

Schmidt, U., Treasure, J.: Anorexia nervosa: valued and visible. A cognitive-interpersonal maintenance model and its implications for research and practice. In: The British Journal of Clinical Psychology 45, S. 343–366, 2006

Seitz, J. et al.: Brain morphological changes in adolescent and adult patients with anorexia nervosa. In: Journal of neural transmission 123, S. 949-959, 2016, doi: 10.1007/s00702-016-1567-9

Seitz, J. et al.: Extend, pathomechanism and clinical consequences of brain volume changes in anorexia nervosa. In: Current neuropharmacology 16, S. 1164-1173, 2018, doi: 10.2174/1570159X15666171109145651

Smith, M.I. et al. Gut microbiomes of malawian twin pairs discordant for kwashiorkor. In: Science 339, S. 548–554. 2013, https://doi.org/10.1126/science.1229000

Strober, M. et al.: Controlled family study of anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa: evidence of shared liability and transmission of partial syndromes. In: The American Journal of Psychiatry 157, S. 393–401, 2000

Turnbaugh, P. J. et al.: An obesity-associated gut microbiome with increased capacity for energy harvest. In: Nature 444, S. 1027-1031, 2006

Watson, H. J. et al.: Genome-wide association study identifies eight risk loci and implicates metabo-psychiatric origins for anorexia nervosa. In: Nature Genetics 51, S. 1207–1214, 2019

Yilmaz, Z. et al.: Developmental premorbid body mass index trajectories of adolescents with eating disorders in a longitudinal population cohort. In: Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry 58, S. 191–199, 2019

Artikel zum Thema

Themenkanäle