Sozialwissenschaften: Alternde Gesellschaften

Boland, L. et al.: Impact of home care versus alternative locations of care on elder health outcomes: An overview of systematic reviews. BMC Geriatrics 17, 2017

Curry, N. et al.: What can England learn from the longterm care system in Japan? Nuffield Trust, 2018

Ide, H. et al.: The ageing »care crisis« in Japan: Is there a role for robotics-based solutions? International Journal of Care and Caring 5, 2022

International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS): Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI) Wave 1, 2020

Plackett, B.: Tackling the crisis of care for older people: lessons from India and Japan. Nature 601, 2022

Rajagopalan, J. et al.: The Covid-19 Long-Term Care Situation in India. LTCcovid, International Long Term Care Policy Network, CPEC-LSE, 2020