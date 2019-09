Einseitiger Tiefschlaf: Halb schlaf ich, halb wach ich

Kedziora, D. J. et al.: Physiologically based quantitative modeling of unihemispheric sleep. Journal of Theoretical Biology 314, 2012

Lyamin, O. L. et al.: Cetacean Sleep: An Unusual Form of Mammalian Sleep. Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews 32, 2008

Mascetti, G. G.: Unihemispheric sleep and asymmetrical sleep: Behavioral, neurophysiological, and functional perspectives. Nature and Science of Sleep 8, 2016

Rattenborg, N. C. et al.: Evidence that birds sleep in mid-flight. Nature Communications 7, 2016

Tamaki, M. et al.: Night Watch in One Brain Hemisphere during Sleep Associated with the First-Night Effect in Humans. Current Biology 26, 2016