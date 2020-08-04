Kognition: Mehr oder weniger klug?

Kaufman, B. S.: Ungifted: Intelligence redefined. Basic Books, 2015.

Dirk, J., Schmiedek, F.: Fluctuations in elementary school children’s working memory performance in the school context. Journal of Educational Psychology 108, 2016

Könen, Z. et al.: Cognitive benefits of last night’s sleep: Daily variations in children’s sleep behavior are related to working memory fluctuations. Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry 56, 2015

Neubauer, A. B. et al.: Momentary working memory performance is coupled with different dimensions of affect for different children: A mixture model analysis of ambulatory assessment data. Developmental Psychology 55, 2019

Schmiedek, F. et al.: Within-person structures of daily cognitive performance cannot be inferred from between-person structures of cognitive abilities. PeerJ – Journal of Life and Environmental Sciences 8, 2020