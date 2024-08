Eine Prise Chemie: Fataler Protein-Schwindel

Gabriels, G. et al.:Melamine contamination in nutritional supplements – is it an alarm bell for the general consumer, athletes, and ‘Weekend Warriors’? Nutrition Journal 14, 2015

Gossner, C. M.-E. et al.:The melamine incident: implications for international food and feed safety. Environmental Health Perspectives 117, 2009

Pei, X. et al.:The China melamine milk scandal and its implications for food safety regulation. Food Policy 36, 2011

Sharma, K. und Paradakar, M.:The melamine adulteration scandal. Food Security 2, 2010