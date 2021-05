Informatik: Helfer im Hintergrund

Ginsparg, P.: It was twenty years ago today. ArXiv: 1108.2700, 2011

Krizhevsky, A. et al.: ImageNet classification with deep convolutional neural networks. Proceedings of the 25th International Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems, 2012

Strasser, B. J. J.: Collecting, comparing, and computing sequences: The making of Margaret O. Dayhoff's atlas of protein sequence and structure, 1954-1965. Journal of the Historical Biology 43, 2010

The Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration et al.: First M87 event horizon telescope results. I. The shadow of the supermassive black hole. The Astrophysical Journal Letters 875, 2019