Large Hadron Collider: Hoffnungsvoller Neustart

Abi, B. et al.: Measurement of the positive muon anomalous magnetic moment to 0.46 ppm. Physical Review Letters 126, 2021

ATLAS Collaboration: Search for heavy, long-lived, charged particles with large ionisation energy loss in pp collisions at √s = 13 TeV using the ATLAS experiment and the full Run 2 dataset. ArXiv 2205.06013, 2022

CDF Collaboration: High-precision measurement of the W boson mass with the CDF II detector. Science 376, 2022

Govorkova, E. et al.: Autoencoders on field-programmable gate arrays for real-time, unsupervised new physics detection at 40 MHz at the Large Hadron Collider. Nature Machine Intelligence 4, 2022

LHCb Collaboration: Test of lepton universality in beauty-quark decays. Nature Physics 18, 2022