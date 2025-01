Verhütung: Macht die Hormonspirale krank?

Aleknaviciute, J. et al.: The levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine device potentiates stress reactivity. Psychoneuroendocrinology 80, 2017

Elsayed, M. et al.: The potential association between psychiatric symptoms and the use of levonorgestrel intrauterine devices (LNG-IUDs): A systematic review. The World Journal of Biological Psychiatry 24, 2023

Slattery, J. et al.: Cohort study of psychiatric adverse events following exposure to levonorgestrel-containing intrauterine devices in UK general practice. Drug Safety 41, 2018

Wessel Skovlund, C. et al.: Depression risk in users of different doses of levonorgestrel intrauterine systems: A nationwide prospective cohort study. The Lancet Regional Health 38, 2024

Zürcher, A. et al.: Influence of the levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system on the risk of breast cancer: A systematic review. Archives of Gynecology and Obstetrics 307, 2023