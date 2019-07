D-Faktor: Die dunkle Seite der Persönlichkeit

Bertl, B. et al.: More or less than the sum of its parts? Mapping the Dark Triad of personality onto a single Dark Core. Personality and Individual Differences 114, 2017

Marcus, D.K., Zeigler-Hill, V.: A big tent of dark personality traits. Social and Personality Psychology Compass 9, 2015

Moshagen, M. et al.: The dark core of personality. Psychological Review 125, 2018